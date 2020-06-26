C.T. Pan hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 83rd at 2 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th, C.T. Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving C.T. Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Pan had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Pan's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pan had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Pan hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pan to 4 under for the round.