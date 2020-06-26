Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his round tied for 51st at 4 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Byeong Hun An had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, An's 70 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving An to 3 under for the round.

An hit his tee shot 297 yards to the fairway bunker on the 444-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved An to 2 under for the round.