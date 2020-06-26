In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Watson finished his round tied for 54th at 3 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Bubba Watson got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bubba Watson to 1 over for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 2 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Watson chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Watson's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Watson's tee shot went 238 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.