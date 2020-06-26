In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 fourth, DeChambeau's 145 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, DeChambeau had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

DeChambeau had a 428-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, DeChambeau hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.