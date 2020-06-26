In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round in 154th at 5 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Will Gordon are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Patton Kizzire and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

Burgoon hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Burgoon's 127 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.

Burgoon his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 5 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Burgoon's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.