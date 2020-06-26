-
Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 69th at 3 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Garnett had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Garnett's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
