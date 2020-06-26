In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 12th, Stuard's 130 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

Stuard hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.