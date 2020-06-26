-
Brian Harman shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Harman got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 1 foot to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Harman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 sixth. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Harman had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Harman's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Harman missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Harman to 2 under for the round.
