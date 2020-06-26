-
Brian Gay shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 67th at 3 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Gay hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gay hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Gay hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Gay's tee shot went 151 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Gay had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gay to even for the round.
