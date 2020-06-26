-
Brendon Todd posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the second round of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendon Todd hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Todd finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under with Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; and Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Brendon Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Todd hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Todd had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Todd chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Todd's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.
