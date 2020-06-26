In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Brendan Steele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Xander Schauffele; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; and Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Steele's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Steele chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Steele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Steele at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Steele had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Steele's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 6 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Steele hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Steele had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 8 under for the round.