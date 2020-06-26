In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Snedeker finished his round tied for 54th at 4 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Brandt Snedeker's 95 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Snedeker had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Snedeker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Snedeker at even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Snedeker's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Snedeker hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.