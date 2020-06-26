-
Branden Grace shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Branden Grace hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 54th at 3 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 12th, Grace's 120 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Grace got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Grace to 1 under for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to even-par for the round.
