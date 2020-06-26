-
-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
-
Best Of
Best drives from No. 15 at TPC River Highlands
Check out some of the best drives from the 296-yard par 4 during the Travelers Championship, featuring Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson, and more.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 144th at 3 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Van Pelt's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Van Pelt had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Van Pelt stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Van Pelt's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.