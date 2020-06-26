-
Bo Hoag shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Hoag hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 139th at 3 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Hoag had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoag to 4 over for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 5 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 4 over for the round.
