Billy Horschel putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Billy Horschel hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his round tied for 84th at 2 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Billy Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Horschel's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Horschel's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
