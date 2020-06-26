In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Beau Hossler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Hossler's 94 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Hossler chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Hossler stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hossler hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hossler hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 under for the round.