Austin Cook hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Cook had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cook chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cook's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cook had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 5 under for the round.