In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Adam Schenk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 9 under; and Xander Schauffele, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Na, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Schenk's tee shot went 146 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Schenk hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

Schenk hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Schenk's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.