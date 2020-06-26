In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Adam Long hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Long got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Long hit his 109 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Long hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Long's 116 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Long had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.