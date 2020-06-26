  • Abraham Ancer shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Abraham Ancer makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Abraham Ancer makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.