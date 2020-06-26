In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Ancer's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ancer had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Ancer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Ancer's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Ancer hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.