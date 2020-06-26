-
Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 38th at 5 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Wise had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to even for the round.
On the par-4 third, Wise's 87 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wise had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
