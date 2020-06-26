Aaron Baddeley hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 140th at 3 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Baddeley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

Baddeley tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Baddeley to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 3 over for the round.

Baddeley hit his tee shot 296 yards to the fairway bunker on the 406-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Baddeley to 4 over for the round.