Zach Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Johnson missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to even for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Johnson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt saving par. This put Johnson at 2 under for the round.