Zac Blair shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Zac Blair hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 54th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Blair had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Blair hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 under for the round.
