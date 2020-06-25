In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Xinjun Zhang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Zhang finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Xinjun Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xinjun Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Zhang his second shot was a drop and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Zhang's 73 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Zhang hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Zhang had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 under for the round.