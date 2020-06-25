In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Rory McIlroy; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Schauffele's 134 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Schauffele at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Schauffele had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Schauffele's 170 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Schauffele hit his tee shot 277 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schauffele to 8 under for the round.

Schauffele hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.