Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 108th at 1 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Clark chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Clark's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Clark chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
