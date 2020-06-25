Will Gordon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Gordon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to even for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gordon had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Gordon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Gordon at 3 under for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gordon's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.