Wesley Bryan shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wesley Bryan makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Wesley Bryan makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Wesley Bryan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Bryan had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Bryan's 93 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Bryan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Bryan at 2 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Bryan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Bryan had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
