In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Hovland's 150 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Hovland had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Hovland's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hovland's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hovland hit an approach shot from 259 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Hovland had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hovland chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 7 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hovland's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 7 under for the round.