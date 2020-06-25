-
Vijay Singh shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vijay Singh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Singh finished his round in 154th at 5 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Singh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 1 over for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Singh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Singh to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Singh hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Singh to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Singh hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Singh to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Singh suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Singh at 5 over for the round.
