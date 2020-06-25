Vaughn Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 99th at even par Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under, Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under, and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Taylor's 125 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Taylor's tee shot went 271 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 134 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 104 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Taylor to even for the round.