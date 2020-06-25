In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Tyler McCumber hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCumber finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Tyler McCumber hit his 258 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Tyler McCumber to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, McCumber's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, McCumber had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, McCumber's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, McCumber chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCumber had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 5 under for the round.