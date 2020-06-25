Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 8 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Duncan's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Duncan's tee shot went 244 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Duncan had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Duncan hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Duncan hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Duncan's 171 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.