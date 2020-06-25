In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Phil Mickelson and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Merritt got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt saving par. This put Merritt at even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Merritt hit his 253 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Merritt's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Merritt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Merritt to 1 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.