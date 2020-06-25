-
Troy Merritt shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Phil Mickelson and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Merritt got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt saving par. This put Merritt at even for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Merritt hit his 253 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Merritt's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Merritt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Merritt to 1 under for the round.
Merritt got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
