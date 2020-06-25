-
Tony Finau shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau birdies No. 17 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Tony Finau makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Tony Finau hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Finau got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Finau hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Finau's 86 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
