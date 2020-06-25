-
-
Tom Hoge putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-5 13th, Tom Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hoge's 146 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
Hoge hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 4 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hoge got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.