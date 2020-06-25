-
-
Tim Wilkinson shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Tim Wilkinson birdies No. 9 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Tim Wilkinson makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Tim Wilkinson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his round tied for 80th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wilkinson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wilkinson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Wilkinson missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.