-
-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 136th at 2 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
Potter, Jr. tee shot went 245 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Potter, Jr. got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.