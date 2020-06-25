In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Talor Gooch hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Stuard, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Gooch's 83 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 14th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Gooch had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.