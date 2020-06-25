-
Sungjae Im putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Im finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Phil Mickelson, Michael Thompson, Sergio Garcia, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the par-5 sixth, Sungjae Im chipped in his fourth shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Im hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 13th. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
