Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 11th at 5 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Kang chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.