Stewart Cink hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Cink had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cink's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cink hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Cink chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cink had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.