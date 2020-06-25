-
Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Si Woo Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Kim chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
