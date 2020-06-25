In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Shane Lowry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Lowry hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Lowry chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Lowry at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lowry's 75 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Lowry had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lowry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at 4 under for the round.