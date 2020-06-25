-
Seung-Yul Noh delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the first at the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Seung-Yul Noh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Noh finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Seung-Yul Noh's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Noh had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.
Noh hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Noh to 4 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Noh's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 6 under for the round.
