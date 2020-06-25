In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 7 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Garcia finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Phil Mickelson, Michael Thompson, and Tyler Duncan; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Sergio Garcia's 72 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sergio Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Garcia had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Garcia chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

Garcia hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Garcia hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garcia to 6 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Garcia hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Garcia to 6 under for the round.