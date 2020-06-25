-
Sepp Straka putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Sepp Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Straka hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Straka hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
