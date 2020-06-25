Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 74th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Phil Mickelson, Michael Thompson, Sergio Garcia, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Muñoz's 69 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Muñoz had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz's tee shot went 150 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Muñoz had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.